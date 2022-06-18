Army aspirants’ 18-month wait ends in anguish

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union government’s Agnipath scheme has poured cold water on the dreams of thousands of youth in the state. The most affected are those who have been awaiting written examinations for the past one-and-a-half years. Having cleared the medical and physical tests, these youths will hold a protest against the scheme in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

“More than 2,500 candidates had cleared their medical and physical examinations in the recruitment drive conducted one and half years ago,” said Anoop Thampy, who is now 24. “I had been waiting for the Army to announce the dates for the written tests. Now, that appears a lost dream. My Army dreams have come to nought.”

A resident of Mankulam in Idukki, he said the Army, besides evoking patriotic feelings, was an avenue for youngsters from financially backward families to get a job that provides a steady income. “Army recruitment would have taken care of all our needs,” he added. But that won’t happen under the Agnipath scheme, pointed out Lijo P S, of Palakkad. “A service span of four years, followed by a minute possibility of figuring in the 25% being retained, Agnipath is not so enticing,” he said.

Going through the entire process of clearing the very tough medical and physical tests once again isn’t very attractive either, Lijo said. “Have you been asked to run 1,600 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds? Or do push-ups and pull-ups as per the fancy of the examiner? The entire recruitment process is hellish. After going through all that, when you are told all of it doesn’t matter anymore, that’s injustice!” he said. According to 23-year-old Vibin B S, also of Palakkad, the Army could have told the candidates that the written examinations stand cancelled.

“Why did they have to give false hope? We have lost one and half years of our lives. Due to the uncertainty regarding the conduct of the written examinations, we couldn’t even apply for other jobs. All of us were pinning our hopes on the Army but the government let us down,” said Vibin, adding that the protest will be a peaceful one.

AGITATIONS: 4 TRAINS CANCELLED

Kochi: Four trains from and to Kerala have been fully and partially cancelled due to Agnipath-related agitations. Train No. 22644 Patna Junction - Ernakulam Junction Biweekly Superfast scheduled to leave Patna Junction on Friday was fully cancelled. Train No. 17230 Secunderabad Junction - Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Daily Express scheduled to leave Secunderabad Junction on Friday was fully cancelled. Train No. 12522 Ernakulam Junction - Barauni Junction Raptisagar Weekly Express that left Ernakulam Junction on Friday short-terminated at Erode Junction. Train No. 17229 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Secunderabad Junction Sabari Daily Express that left Thiruvananthapuram Central on Thursday was short-terminated at Charlapalli station.