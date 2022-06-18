STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Fund row: CPM acts against MLA, 5 others

CPM district committee has taken action against six leaders, including T I Madhusoodanan, MLA, in connection with the fund swindling controversy under Payyannur area committee.

Published: 18th June 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

CPM, CPM flags, CPI(M)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  CPM district committee has taken action against six leaders, including T I Madhusoodanan, MLA, in connection with the fund swindling controversy under Payyannur area committee. To put an end to the ongoing row which has been creating headache for the party,  the district committee has relegated Madhusoodanan from district secretariat to district committee, which is considered as a set back to the official leadership, which was trying to protect the leader right from the beginning .

Payyannur area committee secretary V Kunhikrishnan, who had brought the fund swindling issue before the party, was removed from the post. The action is interpreted as the party’s intolerance towards those who leak news to the media. Dismayed by the party decision, Kunhikrishnan said that he is thinking about quitting politics. State committee member T V Rajesh has been given charge of Payyannur area secretary. 

Area committee members T Vishwanathan and K K Gangadharan,  were relegated to local committees. The other two members, K Sajeesh and Karivellur Krishnan, staffers of Madhusoodanan’s office, will be reprimanded.  The row erupted as the newly elected Payyannur area committee under V Kunhikrishnan brought to the fore the misappropriations in handling funds collected for area committee office work, assembly elections and Dhanraj martyrdom. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM T I Madhusoodanan
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp