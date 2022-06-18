Fund row: CPM acts against MLA, 5 others

By Express News Service

KANNUR: CPM district committee has taken action against six leaders, including T I Madhusoodanan, MLA, in connection with the fund swindling controversy under Payyannur area committee. To put an end to the ongoing row which has been creating headache for the party, the district committee has relegated Madhusoodanan from district secretariat to district committee, which is considered as a set back to the official leadership, which was trying to protect the leader right from the beginning .

Payyannur area committee secretary V Kunhikrishnan, who had brought the fund swindling issue before the party, was removed from the post. The action is interpreted as the party’s intolerance towards those who leak news to the media. Dismayed by the party decision, Kunhikrishnan said that he is thinking about quitting politics. State committee member T V Rajesh has been given charge of Payyannur area secretary.

Area committee members T Vishwanathan and K K Gangadharan, were relegated to local committees. The other two members, K Sajeesh and Karivellur Krishnan, staffers of Madhusoodanan’s office, will be reprimanded. The row erupted as the newly elected Payyannur area committee under V Kunhikrishnan brought to the fore the misappropriations in handling funds collected for area committee office work, assembly elections and Dhanraj martyrdom.