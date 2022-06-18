Rain, rain go away  Koottickal, Kokkayar cry in pain

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: October 16, 2021 was a black day for residents of Koottickal in Kottayam district and Kokkayar in Idukki. Scores of small and big landslides literally tore the panchayats apart. The disaster killed 25 people while many others were seriously injured. Above all, the soil structure itself changed, making the panchayats look like a graveyard. Eight months later, fear grips the residents amid the possibility of heavy rain triggering fresh landslides. TNIE takes a look at the lives in the two areas

For the last eight months, 33-year-old Robins John has been on the run to raise money for his medical treatment of his father, John Mathew, 65. For the family of three, everything was quite normal until water, soil and mud gushed into their house on October 16, 2021. Before knowing what’s in store, John Mathew was trapped under the boulders and mud that came crashing down in Vadakkemala on the west side of Kokkayar in Idukki.

John’s right leg was crushed under the rubble. Though the accident occurred around noon, it took more than nine-and-a-half hours to take him to a nearby hospital, as all roads and bridges in the area were either washed away or destroyed in over 40 landslides that occurred in Vadakkemala ward alone.

Robins still dreads the experience of taking his father to the hospital on his shoulders for nearly nine kilometres. However, for him, life after the flood has been more horrible. Robins, a daily wage labourer, has spent more than Rs 5 lakh for his father’s treatment so far, putting him in a debt crisis. John is still unable to walk. Robins said he has received only Rs 59,000 from the government for the treatment till now. Though his house became uninhabitable, he has not received any compensation for it either from the government or any voluntary organisation.

After the landslide, the family shifted to a rented house at Mundakayam, which is nearly 12km away. Robins is struggling to shoulder the expenses for meeting the family’s daily needs and his father’s treatment. The house of C G Raju and family is in danger after the swollen Pullakayar river washed away a part of its basement in Yendayar West ward of Kokkayar. Having no other alternative, Raju and wife continue to live in the same house. Raju has received Rs 60,000 in compensation till now.

Fifty-two-year-old Nalini Shaji in Wembley ward of Kokkayar completely lost her house when the Pullakayar breached its boundaries. Shortly after, her husband Shaji, a daily-wage labourer, suffered a massive heart attack. He is now unable to go to work. Nalini, who is an MGNREGA worker, rarely gets work. After the flood, they along with their 24-year-old son, Sangeeth, shifted to a rented house at Pulikkathadam. The family depends on the meagre income of Sangeeth. These are not isolated incidents. Hundreds of people in Kokkayar and hilly areas of Koottikkal panchayats have similar stories of unmet promises to share with.

Cracks that developed on the house of

Robins John in Vadakkemala

Kokkayar in pieces

More than 250 small and major landslides literally tore Kokkayar panchayat off as none of the 13 wards had been spared. As many as 70 houses were completely destroyed and 180 others became uninhabitable. According to residents, nothing has changed after eight months, except that a few people got up to Rs1 lakh in compensation.

“The road connectivity had been cut off across the panchayat after two major bridges and several culverts were washed away. None of these bridges, culverts and roads were rebuilt even after eight months,” Alice, a local resident.

While residents on their own constructed a temporary bridge near Kuttiplangad on Boyce Estate-Kokkayar road to restore traffic, maintenance of roads has not been done putting people’s lives in difficulty, especially in landslide-hit Vadakkemala, Azhangad and Makochi areas.

“While two houses were destroyed, nine houses became uninhabitable in Vadakkemala ward. This apart, there has been no change in the status of the destroyed roads. Drinking water supply hasn’t been restored yet. In view of the threat of further landslides in the area, 15 of the 19 families in Vadakkemala Scheduled Caste colony moved to rented houses,” Alice added.

According to residents, they won’t get medical assistance in emergencies. “In a recent survey, we have found that 270 families across 12 wards of the panchayat need rehabilitation. They can be given houses if we get at least five acres of safe land,” said Koottikkal panchayat president Priya Mohanan, another resident.

In Koottickal panchayat, Mlakkara and Elamkadu Top areas continue to be isolated even after eight months. “There are around 270 families in these areas. As many as 10 buses had operated 30 services per day to these areas before the flood. With Mlakkara bridge collapsing in the flood, bus services were stopped,” said Elamkadu Top ward member K N Vinod.

Flawed distribution of funds

Shortly after the landslides and flood in Koottickal and Kokkayar panchayats that share borders of Kottayam and Idukki districts, respectively, assistance poured in. Eight months on, a majority of people in the hilly areas, especially in Kokkayar, do not know how they will be able to lead a normal life anymore.What happened to truckloads of essential things brought to the panchayats? Thankachan, a tea shop owner in Yendayar, gave the answer.

“The affected people living on the main road’s side and in accessible areas were spotted by those who came to Koottickal with assistance. The majority of the victims were in the hilltops. As a result, people in the lower areas of Koottickal panchayat got more than what they needed, while thousands of people in the high ranges failed didn’t get anything,” he said. Even as they wait for assistance from the government, a large number of villagers are likely to be evacuated in view of the looming flood threat.