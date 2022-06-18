STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Youth seeks aid, Yusuffali acts quick

Participants of the open forum of Loka Kerala Sabha on Friday were in for a rude shock when a youth made an unusual request to chief guest M A Yusuffali.

Published: 18th June 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Youssufali MA

Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group Yusuffali MA (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Participants of the open forum of Loka Kerala Sabha on Friday were in for a rude shock when a youth made an unusual request to chief guest M A Yusuffali. Abin, 19, hailing from Karakulam wanted the businessman to help him bring back the body of his father who met with an accident in Saudi Arabia on June 9. The deadpan voice of Abin, who wore an arm sling, brought everything to a standstill. 

A visibly moved Yusuffali contacted his manager in Saudi Arabia and asked him to facilitate the airlifting of the body at the earliest. There was pindrop silence at the venue as the participants listened to Ali on the dais speaking to his deputy over a mobile phone on speaker mode. After ending the conversation he publicly assured the youth that it would be his responsibility to bring the body home at the earliest. A few claps followed even as the youth stood blank-faced. Abin had to use a sling following an injury in a recent bike accident.

Abin’s father Babu, 46, was working in Khamis Mushait city in Saudi Arabia for the past eleven years under a sponsor named Mohammed. The family last spoke to him through an IMO call on  June 9. He could not be contacted the next day onwards.

On June 12, Babu’s friend Ani here received a phone call that Babu died after falling from a height at his work site. When the family contacted the sponsor, he said Babu had not been working with him for the past two years and that he cannot help in transporting the body. The body is kept at a hospital in the city of Khamis Mushait. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M A Yusuffali Loka Kerala Sabha
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp