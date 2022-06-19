Intel report: K Sudhakaran’s security upped

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Based on intelligence reports regarding possible attacks on Congress state president K Sudhakaran, the security arrangements for the leader have been beefed up. Though his house at Nadal was guarded by two police personnel earlier, from Saturday, two vehicles with armed police personnel have been assigned with the task of providing protection to his house. Apart from this, armed police personnel would accompany the leader in the coming days to provide high security to him.

As two Youth Congress leaders raised protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on board an IndiGo flight, Congress offices in the district and houses of many workers were vandalised by CPM workers. Sudhakaran’s wife’s house too was targeted during the spree of violence.