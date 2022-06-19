STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migration survey soon to prepare NRK data bank

The Kerala Migration Survey 2022-23 will be conducted to prepare the data bank.

Published: 19th June 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced the Kerala Migration Survey 2022-23 to prepare a data bank on Malayali expatriates in different parts of the world. He was replying to the demand of some representatives of the Loka Kerala Sabha.

He said lack of data affected the government’s welfare measures for expatriates. The Kerala Migration Survey 2022-23 will be conducted to prepare the data bank. A “Malayali Pravasi Portal” will be launched as part of this. Insurance and other welfare schemes for expatriates will be linked to the portal. An elaborate global registration campaign will be held, he said. 

The CM promised action on other feasible suggestions by the representatives. The government will explore the possibility of setting up a legal assistance system for NRKs with the participation of lawyers in the host countries. The government will consult with experts on devising a comprehensive health insurance scheme for NRKs which would cover their treatment and that of families, including accidents and children’s education.

The government views the issues pointed out in the education sector seriously. He urged the expatriate community to establish a higher education institution of international standards. The government will give all necessary support. On the delay in court cases, he said the government is taking various steps to speed up justice delivery. The Kerala High Court has gone fully digital. Lower courts are also on the path of digitisation. All courts will become paperless courts in near future, he said.

Non redsident Keralites
