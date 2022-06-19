STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Youth Congress protest: Shafi alleges police high-handedness

The Youth Congress protest march to the Secretariat, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, turned violent on Saturday.

Published: 19th June 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

A Youth Congress supporter pleads with the police to spare him during the protest in front of the Secretariat on Saturday. | Vincent Pulickal 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Youth Congress protest march to the Secretariat, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, turned violent on Saturday. Two Youth Congress workers, including a woman, were injured in the legs while a few policemen also suffered injuries. 

The police had to use water cannons, tear gas and grenades to disperse the protesters. Later, the police also caned some workers. Youth Congress state president and MLA Shafi Parambil who led the protest said the police action was without any provocation. However, the workers threw stones and footwear at the police. The traffic on MG Road also came to standstill for nearly one-and-a-half hours in front of the Secretariat. 
The protest march from the Martyr’s Column to the Secretariat started around 1.15pm.

When the march reached the north gate around 1.30pm, police personnel blocked them using barricades. The Youth Congress activists, numbering around 300, led by Shafi Parambil, MLA M Vincent and K S Sabarinadhan, tried to jump over the barricades. The agitation became unruly after a few activists started hurling stones at the police personnel, prompting the latter to use water cannons and lob tear-gas shells. While most of the activists fled the scene, some persisted with their attempts to remove the barricades.  Following this, the police used grenades as well.

“Pinarayi’s police are on an attacking spree. The police adopted high-handedness and attacked the protesters. The protest will not subside even if the police resort to such violent measures to suppress it,” Shafi said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Congress Pinarayi Vijayan Shafi Parambil
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp