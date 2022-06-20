By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The state government will organise Basheer Fest from July 2 to 5 to mark the 28th death anniversary of writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. Public Works and Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will lead the activities in connection with the fest.

The fest will be held under the auspices of the Beypore assembly constituency. Events will be held at the district and state levels in connection with the fest. The inauguration of the event, which will be held at Basheer’s residence, will be held on July 2.

As part of the fest, a film-documentary screening, in collaboration with Chalachithra Academy, will be conducted.Basheer’s portrait drawing competition, photo exhibition, folk food festival, drama, ghazal evening and other events will be organised in connection with the fest.

In addition to this, seminars and cultural meets will be held with the participation of prominent Malayalam writers. A reunion will be held under the mangosteen tree in the backyard of Basheer’s house. School children will also have the opportunity to visit Basheer’s house.

The organising committee is chaired by the tourism minister. Kozhikode corporation Mayor Beena Philip will be the chairperson. The event will be organised in collaboration with the Film, Music and Fine Arts, Folklore and Literary Academies.

The Kerala Sahitya Akademi will also be conducting a special camp for young writers, which will be led by Subhash Chandran.