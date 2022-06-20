Devak rides horse at age 6, is ‘Wonder Kid’

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: What started off as a hobby and way to keep engaged after the schools were shut due to Covid pandemic has made Devak Binu, a six-year-old boy in Neeleswaram to become Universal Record Forum’s global award winner in the ‘Wonder Kids’ category.

The courageous class 2 student has been following his passion of horseback riding for the last one and half years, giving goosebumps to onlookers. His persistence and patience towards horse riding make him ride a horse in gallop, the fastest gait of a horse averaging about 40 to 48 km per hour.

Devak Binu, the elder son of the couple Binu Parakkat and Sruthy, got the chance to ride a horse at the age of four and half years, when the family was under self-quarantine at their resort in Munnar following the Covid outbreak. A white horse named ‘Karnan’ was brought to the resort for visitors to enjoy riding. Devak, who showed interest in the hoofed mammal, convinced his parents to ride the horse.

“As riding was a relief from Covid-induced boredom, we too encouraged him. During the eight months of our stay at the resort, Devak learnt basic lessons in horse riding with the help of a migrant worker, who was looking after the horse,” his father Binu told TNIE. Devak’s parents realised that his passion for horse riding was not short term when after reaching home he asked for a new horse.

“Our son’s interest in horse riding came as a surprise to us. But once we realised that he is passionate about it, there was no second thoughts,” Binu said. “We met Rafeeq, a trainer with the Tolins World School in Malayattoor, and that’s how Devak began training with his new horse ‘Rani’, which we had brought from Bangalore,” he said.

After almost one-and-a-half-years, Devak rode the horse along the highway amid busy traffic for 5 km, and won the URF global recognition in Wonder Kids category last week. He grabbed public attention as the boy riding horse everyday to school along the busy highway and his videos too had gone viral in the social media. “Whatever be his passion, be it horse riding or any other, we will provide all support and help to achieve his dream,” Binu said.