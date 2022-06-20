STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malappuram teacher held in yet another Pocso case

 K V Sasi Kumar, former teacher of St Gemma’s Higher Secondary School, Malappuram, has been arrested in another Pocso case.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: K V Sasi Kumar, a former teacher of St Gemma’s Higher Secondary School, Malappuram, has been arrested in another Pocso case. He was out on bail in two other Pocso cases when he was arrested from his residence at Kottakal on Saturday. He was later remanded. Sasi, who also served as councillor in Malappuram municipality, had to quit the post after several former students of the school levelled sexual abuse charges against him.  

Sandhya Devi, sub-inspector of Malappuram Vanitha Police station, said a total of nine sexual abuse cases were registered against him. “Six cases were bailable. However, he was on remand in two Pocso cases and was granted bail on June 8. Last Friday, a former student of the school filed a sexual abuse case against him. We arrested him from his residence based on the complaint,” she said. 

Sasi worked in the HSS for 38 years. He was exposed in public when one of his former students reacted to a self-laudatory write-up he posted on social media in connection with his farewell. The student levelled sexual abuse charges against him reacting to the post on the social media. Later, several other students also came up levelling similar charges against the teacher. An alumni association of the school also urged the police to register a case against the school management for failing to take action against the teacher.

