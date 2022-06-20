STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revamp delay in Kerala Congress unit irks allies of UDF

A senior Congress leader told TNIE that the general body would elect the new state president, vice-president and executive council. 

Published: 20th June 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The delay in organisational revamp in the party-state unit is not just causing issues in Congress but has also peeved UDF allies, who feel the reorganisation is necessary to bring more stability in the front’s functioning.

“Only coordination is happening in UDF at present as the Congress’ organisational strength is not as good as before owing to the delay in revamp,” a senior Kerala Congress (Joseph) leader told TNIE on seeking anonymity. It is learnt that ally RSP, which had decided to boycott the latest edition of Loka Kerala Sabha even before UDF took a call, is upset too. 

Meanwhile, state Congress president K Sudhakaran handed over a list of probable leaders to returning officer G Parameshwara who has been tasked with holding organisational elections in the state by the Congress central leadership two days ago while the leader was in Thiruvananthapuram. Sudhakaran’s list has 285 leaders – two persons from each of the 140 assembly constituency —  for inclusion in the party’s general body. A senior Congress leader told TNIE that the general body would elect the new state president, vice-president and executive council. 

“The party’s Chintan Shivir will be held in Kozhikode on June 24 and 25 after which the revamp will take place. It was delayed as talks between Sudhakaran and other stakeholders could not be held owing to the state chief’s ill health,” said a senior Congress leader. 

