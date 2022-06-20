STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two die after bikes collide during stunt on road

S Sarath, 20, of Chowara and H Mohammed Firoz , 22, of Nettayam near Vattiyoorkavu died in the accident that took place around 5.30pm.

Published: 20th June 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two youths died after their motorcycles collided while they were performing a stunt on the NH-66 bypass section at Kalluvettankuzhi near Mukkola at Vizhinjam here on Sunday. 

S Sarath, 20, of Chowara and H Mohammed Firoz, 22, of Nettayam near Vattiyoorkavu died in the accident that took place around 5.30pm. The Vizhinjam police, who registered a case, said the bikers had been approaching each other on their motorcycles at high speed when they lost balance and collided. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, but were declared dead on arrival. The police said bike racing happened on the stretch regularly and had become a public nuisance.

Prajeesh Sasi, inspector of police, Vizhinjam, said the youths had got acquainted through a WhatsApp group of bike racers. “We will monitor the group. We carry out patrolling on the stretch regularly, but could not prevent the accident. In any case, there will be round-the-clock patrolling,” he said. He said the police on Sunday morning took four motorcycles into custody after getting wind about racing. “We have recommended cancellation of the owners’ driving licence,” Prajeesh said.

The residents have blamed the authorities for not opening the road to normal traffic. “There is not much movement on this road. At present, it is used by a handful of people as the one from Kovalam has been closed for some time.

The vehicles enter this road by taking the service lane. Recently, racing enthusiasts chose this stretch as an ideal place for racing and bike stunts,” said Joyce P, a local resident. The bodies have been shifted to the medical college hospital morgue and will be handed over to relatives after postmortem examination on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bike stunt
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp