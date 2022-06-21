M Sasikumar elected NSS president, Ayyappan Pillai is treasurer

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: After two years of online meetings in view of Covid outbreak, the Nair Service Society convened a physical meeting to present its 108th annual budget at NSS headquarters in Changanassery on Monday. The budget meeting also witnessed a change of guard at its helm. Dr M Sasikumar and NV Ayyappan Pillai were elected president and treasurer of the organisation, respectively.

Sasikumar, who was serving as the treasurer, was elected after P N Narendranathan Nair stepped down from the post of president owing to health problems. Ayyappan Pillai filled the vacancy after Sasikumar was promoted to the new post. G Sukumaran Nair was retained the general secretary.

After presenting the budget, Sukumaran Nair said the state government was forced to withdraw from the move to hand over the recruitment in aided schools to the Public Service Commission following stringent objection from the NSS. Nair also reiterated the NSS stand on SilverLine semi-high-speed railway project. Nair warned the government not to overlook the protests of people whose house and property will be lost following the implementation of K-Rail project.

The budget envisages an income and expenditure of Rs 138 crore. The budget expects an income of Rs 26.85 crore from capital sector and Rs 111.14 crore from revenue sector. The budget anticipates an expenditure of Rs 50.06 crore for the capital sector and Rs 87.93 crore for the revenue sector.