Nemom railway terminal: Kerala delegation to meet Ashwini Vaishnaw

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move to bring the Nemom coaching terminal project back on track, a high-level state delegation led by ministers, along with MPs, is all set to meet Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. In a joint press conference here, ministers V Sivankutty, G R Anil and Antony Raju said there should be strong protests against the Centre’s decision to drop the project. The ministers alleged a major conspiracy behind the Central government’s decision.

Putting forward the state’s demand to reconsider the project, the ministers said the Centre has been adopting a negative stance towards Kerala’s rail infrastructure demands, including the demand for a Railway Zone. The ministers said the agitation against the Centre’s decision to drop the terminal project, will be finalised, after meeting the Union railway minister.

The Nemom terminal has been envisaged as a satellite terminal to address the rush at the Thiruvananthapuram central station. The existing platform facilities at Central Railway Station and Kochuveli are insufficient to meet the increasing passenger capacity. Currently the central railway station handles a load that is almost two times its capacity. The Nemom terminal was envisaged in line with the Chennai Basin Bridge Coaching depot. Had the project been implemented the terminal would have been able to handle at least 30 trains.