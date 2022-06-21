STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rs 13-crore GST fraud unearthed, two Perumbavoor businessmen booked

The GST department has unearthed a Rs 13-crore input tax credit (ITC) fraud in scrap business.

Published: 21st June 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The GST department has unearthed a Rs 13-crore input tax credit (ITC) fraud in scrap business. Two persons hailing from Perumbavoor have been booked in the case. They fabricated GST invoices to the value of Rs 125 crore and passed inadmissible ITC of Rs 13 crore, according to the department.

In the early hours of Monday, GST officers accompanied by armed police personnel carried out searches at the residences of Azhar Ali and Rinshad. Certain documents and five mobile phones, all linked with the fake transactions, were seized from their houses. Armed police were called in because the GST officers received a tipoff that the suspects had links with hawala and drug mafias. 

The investigation branch of the GST department had earlier conducted an elaborate preliminary inquiry into the case. It included raids on 12 premises and recording of statement of ten traders. Azhar Ali and Rinshad did not respond to the department’s notice for recording their statements. 

State GST Commissioner Ratan Kelkar has warned people against benami registrations and fake invoice submissions. This is the first time that the GST department is conducting a search with assistance of the armed police. 

State tax officer for Kottayam C G Aravind, STO for Mattanchery Baby Mathai, STO for Alappuzha Rajagopal and deputy commissioner (investigation branch) Johnson Chacko were part of the investigation team. The 14-member police team was led by KAP Battalion I Tripunithura assistant commandant Anson and sub inspector Santhosh Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp