STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Health Minister condemns attack on taluk hospital doctor, other staff

The minister also said, in a statement issued on her behalf, that she has sought details from the police regarding the action they are taking and its status.

Published: 22nd June 2022 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George. (File photo)

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George. (File photo)

By PTI

KOLLAM: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday condemned the attack on a doctor and other staff of a taluk hospital in Neendakara area of Kollam district in the state and said strong action would be taken against the culprits.

The minister also said, in a statement issued on her behalf, that she has sought details from the police regarding the action they are taking and its status.

The statement was issued a day after a doctor, a nurse, security personnel and other staff of the taluk hospital were attacked and medical equipment destroyed allegedly by three youths.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Tuesday and CCTV footage as well as other recordings of the attack aired on TV channels showed one of the youths, who was carrying what appeared to be an iron rod, abusing the doctor and nurse.

The youth was also heard saying that a couple of days ago when he came with his mother for her treatment, there was a delay in providing medical aid by the doctor and nurse. An officer of Chavara police station said they have identified the attackers and would soon arrest them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Health Minister Veena George Neendakara
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp