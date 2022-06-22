Samastha snaps ties with CIC; courses of 90 educational institutions to be hit

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a major development that could affect around 90 Muslim educational institutions in the state, Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema has severed all ties with the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC) after the latter refused to obey the directions of the Sunni organisation.

Samastha general secretary K Alikutty Musaliyar has written a letter to the CIC general secretary informing the decision of the central mushawara (highest consultation body) that met on June 8. Muslim League state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal is the president of the CIC and party leader Abdul Hakkeem Faizi is the co-ordinator. The decision is the fallout of the long-standing disputes between the two institutions that have played a vital role in the religious education of Muslims in Kerala.

The CIC was established at Karthala in Malappuram district in 2000 with the blessing of the Samastha. Colleges under CIC offer Wafy courses for boys and Wafiyya for girls, which combine both religious and mainstream education.

In the original constitution of the CIC, it was mentioned that the institution was established to propagate the ideology of Samastha and to function as per the advice of the Sunni organisation. But it was later amended stating that the aim was to spread Islamic principles. The CIC also introduced a change in its policy to introduce a ban on girls getting married till they complete the five-year degree course, which was opposed by the Samastha.

The CIC authorities said the decision was to prevent dropouts but the Samastha leaders felt that it is unrealistic to impose such a blanket ban. Samastha also objected to the CIC’s act of dismissing the girls who get married during the tenure of the course. Moreover, the CIC constitution before amendment had stipulated that the Samastha president should be a member of the CIC advisory committee. Recently, it was changed saying that any one of the 40 members of the mushawara can be a member of the body.

Samastha took the decision because CIC authorities neither cared to accept the directions of the Sunni organisation nor gave a satisfactory answer. Samastha’s mouthpiece ‘Suprabhatham’ had refused to publish an advertisement of one Wafy college in Malappuram a few months ago as the issue was not settled.

The Samastha leadership had clarified that the advertisement was blocked as per their instruction.

The Samastha’s decision to dissociate itself from the CIC will have far-reaching consequences for more than 90 own and affiliated colleges that conduct Wafy and Wafiyya courses. It is the recognition from Samastha that earned prestige for the courses. Samastha has also decided to promote the Falila and Faleela courses for girls introduced directly by the organisation. More and more colleges have come forward to conduct these courses as they are under the direct management of the organisation.

