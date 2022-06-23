Human trafficking accused Gassali hid at wife’s house as police were on hunt

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: MK Gassali alias Majeed, the alleged kingpin in Kuwait human trafficking case, was enjoying good time with his family members at his wife’s house in Thana in Kannur even while the women victims, one after the other, were narrating their ordeal before police and other agencies.

Though a case was registered against Gassali on May 23 in Kochi city based on a complaint lodged by a victim, Gassali continued to remain untraceable all this while. Top police officers, who are monitoring the developments in the case after the victims gave detailed statement on the torture and brutality they suffered at the hands of Gassali in Kuwait, said he was at his wife’s house all these days.

“The state intelligence which launched a probe to track him from bare minimum details provided by the victim had to really put in a huge effort to locate his address. The intelligence officials only knew that he belonged to Taliparamba in Kannur. Though a massive operation was launched after contacting the mosques in Taliparamba to locate him, it didn’t yield any results.

However, the officials weren’t ready to give up and finally located him at his wife’s house,” said a senior officer. As per the inputs collected by the intelligence wing, he was at his wife’s house three days ago and was seen by local residents travelling in his scooter and car.

“He has a good repute among local residents. The intelligence has passed on all the details to the respective team that is probing the case. Since Monday, he went missing from the locality. Only a detailed verification will ascertain whether he has left the country or not,” the officials added.