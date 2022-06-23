STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IUML's KNA Khader’s presence at RSS function sparks controversy

In a video posted on social media, he said that he never deviated from the official line of the party.

Published: 23rd June 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

RSS leader J Nandakumar felicitating  KNA Khader at a function in Kozhikode on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: IUML national council member and former MLA KNA Khader has landed in a controversy after he attended a programme organised by the Media Studies and Research Centre at the Kesari Memorial Hall here on Tuesday.

The function, which was organised in connection with the unveiling of the Sneha Bodhi statue as part of International Yoga Day, was also attended by RSS national leader J Nandakumar. Khader justified attending the meeting by saying that he didn’t attend the RSS function and to the best of knowledge it was a cultural programme.

In a video posted on social media, he said that he never deviated from the official line of the party. “Many persons belonging to other faiths, including swamis and bishops, had attended the programmes conducted by Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. We need to reciprocate. Nobody can say that I should not attend functions organised by people of other religions,” he said.

