Kerala govt to initiate steps to facilitate KPPL operation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will initiate steps to facilitate the operations of the newly established ‘Kerala Paper Products Limited (KPPL)’ following the acquisition of ‘Hindustan Newsprint Limited’. The state cabinet on Wednesday also decided to commence pilot production at the unit.

KPPL will be allotted 24,000 tonnes of forest-based raw materials for paper pulp production in the plantations under the Forest Department in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur districts. A committee headed by the Chief Secretary was tasked to give directions on the rates for this.

Land transfer

Permission has been granted to the Ernakulam District Collector to transfer 2.1550 hectares of puramboke land belonging to Block 9, Reserve 570/2 in Kakkanad village in Ernakulam, which is included in the land acquired for Kinfra, to Kinfra for industrial park development for Rs 1.169 crore per acre. It has been decided to transfer 14 acres of land in Kakkanad owned by the Public Works Department to Kochi Metro Rail Limited subject to conditions. A total of 17.4 acres of land had been handed over earlier.

Rehabilitation

People who have been living after encroaching the Konthuruthy river in Ernakulam district will be included in the LIFE Mission project as part of rehabilitating them. Of the 122 people found eligible in the survey, all landless and homeless except 56 families will be included in the list of beneficiaries. The GCDA (Greater Cochin Development Authority) has been given in-principle permission to construct a Life Housing Complex through Kochi corporation on 1 acre, 38 cents, 200 square links of land handed over to Palluruthy village.

Commission reorganised

The Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes among Forward Communities, the term of which expired on March 13, has been reorganised. Justice C N Ramachandran Nair is the chairman and Adv Mani Vithayathil (Ernakulam) and G Rathikumar (Kottarakkara) are the members.