Local body bypoll in 10 Kerala districts on July 21

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The byelection to 20 local body wards spread across 10 districts in the state will be held on July 21. The local bodies include a district panchayat division, two block panchayat divisions, four municipal council wards and 13 grama panchayat wards.

State Election Commissioner A Shajahan said the election notification will be issued on Saturday (June 25). Candidates can file nominations till July 2 and the scrutiny of nominations will be held on July 4. The counting of votes will be held from 10 am on July 22.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for election has come into effect. In the case of block and district panchayats, MCC will be applicable in all grama panchayat areas that fall under the divisions that go to the polls. For grama panchayat wards, the MCC will apply to the entire panchayat. However, for municipal wards, the code will be in force in the ward concerned only.

The local body wards where byelection will be held are:

Kollam: Kottamkulangara in Chavara grama panchayat and Alummodu in Elampalloor panchayat

Alappuzha: Erumakkuzhi in Palamel panchayat | Kottayam: Kurumalloor in Kanakkari panchayat | Idukki: Achankanam in Vandanmedu panchayat and Kumbhappara in Rajakumari panchayat | Ernakulam: Pulinchodu ward in Aluva municipality | Thrissur: Moothedathu Padi in Kondazhi panchayat | Palakkad: Kambidi in Thrithala block panchayat | Malappuram: Aathavanad in Malappuram district panchayat, Moonampadi in Malappuram municipality; Kizhakkethala in Manjeri municipal council, Parakkadavu in Tirurangadi block panchayat and Edachalam in Kuttipuram panchayat

Kozhikode: Pallikara south in Thikkodi panchayat | Kasaragod: Thoyammal in Kanhangad municipal council, Pattaje in Badiadka panchayat, Pallipuzha in Pallikkara panchayat, Pervad in Kumbla grama panchayat and Aadakam in Kallar panchayat.