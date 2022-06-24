SFI workers vandalize Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office, Congress says 'ghastly attack by goons'

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The march led by the Students Federation of India (SFI) workers towards Rahul Gandhi MP's office at Kalpetta, Wayanad turned violent on Friday afternoon. The workers barged into the office and smashed the door and windows of the building.

The march was against the non-intervention of the MP in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) issue which is now raging in Wayanad, a hilly district with large tracts of forests. The SFI students managed to reach inside the MP office overcoming the police and allegedly smashed window panes and destroyed furniture. In the melee, a staff at the MP's office, Augustine was injured.

The SFI workers had a clash with police officers also, who reached the spot to control the situation. Police lathi-charged the protesters and took a few in custody. Many students had suffered injuries. The law and order situation has been controlled by Kalpetta DySP Sunil MD.

Following the incident, Congress workers thronged the spot and raised slogans against the police inaction. Soon, DYFI-SFI workers also joined and the two parties stood on either sides creating tense situation.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan sharply reacted to the incident and said the attack showed lawlessness and "goondaism". "Ghastly attack by SFI goons at Rahul Gandhi's MP Office at Wayanad. It is lawlessness and goondaism. CPM has turned into an organised mafia. Strongly Condemning the attack," the Congress leader tweeted.

The Congress Wayanad DCC president ND Appachan too criticised CPM and DYFI saying that those parties are responsible for the destruction at MP office and blamed the police for failing to ensure law and order during the march. Meanwhile, DYFI district leadership condemned the police action against the SFI protesters.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly condemned the attack on Rahul Gandhi's office at Wayanad by SFI activists. The CM assured that the government will take strong action against those responsible for the crime.

"Here in Kerala, we have the freedom to express opinions and protest democratically. But such protests turning into violence is an undesirable trend. The government will take stringent action against the culprits," Pinarayi said in a statement.

The CPM leadership too rejected the attack on Rahul Gandhi's office by SFI activists. Distancing themselves from the violence, LDF convener EP Jayarajan said it is not an agitation to be taken up by the SFI.