STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Govt will take strict action against Rahul Gandhi's office attackers: Pinarayi

In an obvious damage control move, the party indicated that the SFI would take action against the culprits.

Published: 25th June 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing a major political backlash over the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad by SFI activists, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly condemned the act of vandalism, while the CPM leadership too was quick to distance itself from the same. 

In an obvious damage control move, the party indicated that the SFI would take action against the culprits. The CPM feels the attack on Rahul’s office at a time when he is being subjected to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogation could well backfire politically. The party is also looking into probable sources behind the sudden provocation and attack. 

Soon after the violence, Pinarayi strongly condemned the attack and made it clear that the government would take strict action against the culprits. “In our country everyone has the right to air their opinion and protest democratically.  However, that shouldn’t result in any such excesses.

This is a wrong tendency,” he tweeted.  The CPM has realised that the attack could well backfire, especially in the present political scenario when the party is embroiled in a lot of other scandals. Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the SFI attack cannot be justified at any cost. This is not how a political organisation should function, or register its political disagreement.

Responding to questions, Yechury said the ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi was politically motivated.  The party state leadership too condemned the attack, saying it was an act undertaken without the party’s knowledge or consent. “This is sheer hooliganism. If they had even an iota of political sense, they wouldn’t have done it, especially when Rahul Gandhi is facing ED interrogation. The party will verify whether they were specifically instigated by someone,” said a senior leader.   

Distancing themselves from the violence, LDF convenor E P Jayarajan said it is not an agitation to be taken up by the SFI. Jayarajan was highly critical of the march towards Rahul’s office. There was no reason for the SFI to take out such a march. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Rahul Gandhi Wayanad SFI
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp