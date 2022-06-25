Govt will take strict action against Rahul Gandhi's office attackers: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing a major political backlash over the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad by SFI activists, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly condemned the act of vandalism, while the CPM leadership too was quick to distance itself from the same.

In an obvious damage control move, the party indicated that the SFI would take action against the culprits. The CPM feels the attack on Rahul’s office at a time when he is being subjected to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogation could well backfire politically. The party is also looking into probable sources behind the sudden provocation and attack.

Soon after the violence, Pinarayi strongly condemned the attack and made it clear that the government would take strict action against the culprits. “In our country everyone has the right to air their opinion and protest democratically. However, that shouldn’t result in any such excesses.

This is a wrong tendency,” he tweeted. The CPM has realised that the attack could well backfire, especially in the present political scenario when the party is embroiled in a lot of other scandals. Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the SFI attack cannot be justified at any cost. This is not how a political organisation should function, or register its political disagreement.

Responding to questions, Yechury said the ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi was politically motivated. The party state leadership too condemned the attack, saying it was an act undertaken without the party’s knowledge or consent. “This is sheer hooliganism. If they had even an iota of political sense, they wouldn’t have done it, especially when Rahul Gandhi is facing ED interrogation. The party will verify whether they were specifically instigated by someone,” said a senior leader.

Distancing themselves from the violence, LDF convenor E P Jayarajan said it is not an agitation to be taken up by the SFI. Jayarajan was highly critical of the march towards Rahul’s office. There was no reason for the SFI to take out such a march.