LDF couldn’t perform as expected in Thrikkakara bypoll: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM secretariat, which met in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday ahead of the two-day state committee, has decided to look into the CPM’s unsatisfactory performance in the Thrikkakara byelection. The CPM leadership observed the Left front couldn’t perform as expected in the bypoll.

The party has decided to resist politically the latest attacks against the Left over the alleged revelations in the gold smuggling case. With the assembly session beginning on Monday, the CPM calculates that more such allegations could come up against the Left. The party will also decide the strategy to be adopted against the Opposition attack within and outside the House.

Assessing the Thrikkakara result, the CPM observed that the party couldn’t poll the expected votes. The leadership felt Ernakulam continues to be a Waterloo for the party, despite the party having taken action against leaders following defeats in the last assembly elections.

Sources said a decision has already been taken by the CPM state leadership to look into factional issues within the party in some pockets. A two-member commission led by P K Biju has been asked to look into such issues in Alappuzha. It is learnt the commission had recently collected evidence from three area committees in the district.