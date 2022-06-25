Rahul Gandhi's office attacked: Congress fumes in protest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The attack on the office of Rahul Gandhi, MP, in Wayanad triggered angry reactions from senior leaders of Congress. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will visit the attacked office in Kalpetta on Saturday. Across the streets in the state, Congress, Youth Congress and KSU workers staged protest demonstrations on Friday night. The march to AKG Centre, the state headquarters of CPM, was blocked by the police 500 metres away, to prevent any untoward incident.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office was a means devised by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to praise Modi. “Pinarayi Vijayan resumed from where Modi has stopped. The move of the CPM is to find a place in the good books of BJP. The CPM wants to market its animosity towards Rahul Gandhi before Modi to escape from the clutches of gold smuggling mafia,” Venugopal told reporters here.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran raised suspicion that the attack was carried out with the silent blessings of CPM leadership. “I welcome the statement of the CM condemning the attack. But, I am doubtful about his sincerity. The CM should direct action against policemen who silently aided the attack. The CPM is attacking Rahul Gandhi at a time when BJP and Central agencies are haunting him,” said Sudhakaran. He warned that the Congress will be forced to build resistance if the CPM doesn’t control its cadre. “Don’t treat our decency as our weakness,” he said.

According to the Leader of Opposition, the effort of CPM is to create law and order issues in the state for protecting the CM who is facing serious allegations. “SFI should have marched to the office of the CM instead of Rahul Gandhi’s office. The state cabinet on October 23, 2019, recommended creating buffer zones of one km radius around wild life sanctuaries and national parks,” he said. “The distance between CPM and Sangh Parivar is reducing day by day,” he said.

UDF convener M M Hassan, former CM Oommen Chandy and former leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala also condemned the attack. At Thirunakkara, there was a clash between CPM and Congress workers in which KPCC secretary Kunju Illampally and Youth Congress district president Chintu Kurien Joy were injured. In Palakkad, police arrested Youth Congress leaders, including state president Shafi Parambil, MLA, after they blocked national highway as part of protest. At Mananchira in Kozhikode too, Congress workers blocked the main road. Protest marches were held in Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur and Alappuzha.

Kalpetta DySP suspended; ADGP Manoj Abraham to probe

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered the suspension of Kalpetta DySP Sunil M D for the lapse in providing security to the office of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. The chief minister also directed police headquarters Additional DGP Manoj Abraham to probe the incident. Sources said all aspects including the suspected conspiracy behind the attack will come under the purview of the probe. The chief minister directed the home additional chief secretary to ensure that the probe report is submitted within a week.

Rahul speaks to injured Augustine

Kalpetta: Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke over phone to Augustine Pulpally, his office staffer who was injured in the attack on his office at Kalpetta. He also enquired about the health condition of other party workers who were injured.