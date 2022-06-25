STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SFI ravages Rahul Gandhi’s office, CPM disowns its student outfit

The student outfit took out the march against the MP’s failure to intervene in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) issue that is raging in Wayanad.

Published: 25th June 2022 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

SFI workers scale the walls of Rahul Gandhi’s office in Kalpetta | Express

By Express News Service

KALPETTA/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SFI workers vandalised the office of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in Kalpetta on Friday, sparking statewide protests by the UDF and drawing rebuke from CPM leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Kalpetta DySP Sunil M D was suspended for the failure to prevent the protesters from entering the building and the ADGP, headquarters, was tasked with probing the incident.

The student outfit took out the march against the MP’s failure to intervene in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) issue that is raging in Wayanad. They entered the office after overpowering the police personnel at the spot and went on to smash the door and windows of the building, besides destroying furniture. A staffer at the office, Augustine Pulpally, was also manhandled.

Condemning the incident, Pinarayi said the government will take strict action against the culprits. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the SFI attack could not be justified. The Congress blamed the CPM, with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal alleging that the attack was a means devised by the CM to appease Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged CPM aimed at creating law and order problems in the state to protect the CM who was facing serious charges. Wayanad SP Arvind Sukumar said 70 police personnel were deployed in front of the MP’s office when the SFI march turned violent. The police caned the protesters, injuring many of them. Later, 19 protesters, including a woman SFI worker, were taken into custody. 

Soon after, Congress workers thronged the spot and raised slogans against the police inaction. DYFI and SFI workers too reached the spot adding to the tension. The incident sparked protests across the state. While Congress workers in Thiruvananthapuram organised marches to the secretariat and AKG Centre, two Congress leaders were injured in a clash with CPM workers at Thirunakkara in Kottayam. In Palakkad, police arrested Youth Congress workers, including state president and MLA Shafi Parambil for blocking the national highway. In Kozhikode, Youth Congress workers burnt tyres and destroyed flex boards of the CM.

Violence reprehensible, says CPM Wayanad unit

Kalpetta/T’Puram: Wayanad Congress president N D Appachan said CPM and DYFI were responsible for the incident. He also lashed out at the police for “failing to ensure law and order during the march”. The DYFI district leadership condemned the police action against SFI protesters.

The CPM district leadership said the violence following the SFI march was reprehensible. “Isolated acts of violence are not an adornment of a political party’s functions. Such activities should be rejected,” said the office of the CPM Wayanad district committee.

Aftermath

Congress workers take out protest marches in various districts, two members injured in clash with CPM 
activists in Kottayam

Kalpetta DySP Sunil M D suspended

SFI state leadership condemns incident
Says Wayanad unit acted without nod. Promises to conduct organisational probe into the incident and take action against those responsible

