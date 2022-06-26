STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Attack result of CPM conspiracy after Smriti Irani’s Wayanad visit: Satheesan

The attack took place with the prior knowledge of Chief Minister’s Office(CMO), Satheesan claimed.

Published: 26th June 2022 06:38 AM

Kalpetta MLA T Siddique shows Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan the broken photo of Mahatma Gandhi inside Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad on Saturday | Express 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Saturday alleged that the vandalism unleashed by SFI workers on Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s office was the result of a conspiracy  hatched by the ruling CPM in the wake of Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani’s visit to Wayanad.

Irani’s visit on May 1 had created ripples in political circles, who were of the view that she was following Rahul Gandhi to Wayanad after decimating him in Congress first family’s traditional stronghold of  Amethi. The attack took place with the prior knowledge of Chief Minister’s Office(CMO), Satheesan claimed.

 “The CPM has been humiliating Mahatma Gandhi to an extent which even the Sangh Parivar did not dare do in Kerala,” Satheesan told reporters, after visiting the vandalised office in Kalpetta.

He was referring to the destruction of Gandhi’s photograph during Friday’s violence and the incident in which a Gandhi bust was vandalised in Payyannur a month ago.

Satheesan alleged that CPM is trying to appease the Sangh Parivar to extricate the party from the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case. “The entire operation was planned. The police did not block the SFI rally on the instruction of  higher-ups,” he added.

Comments

