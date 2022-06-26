STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rein in SFI or LDF will pay heavy price: CPI

Responding to mediapersons’ questions on Saturday, Kanam said political issues cannot be resolved by vandalising party offices.

Published: 26th June 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SFI vandalism at Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad has drawn severe flak from the CPI. While party state secretary Kanam Rajendran termed the attack unbecoming of a democratic system, party assistant secretary Prakash Babu warned that if SFI is not reined in, the LDF may end up paying a high price in the future.  

Responding to mediapersons’ questions on Saturday, Kanam said political issues cannot be resolved by vandalising party offices. Such undemocratic protests must not be tolerated.

“Political parties and affiliated outfits should exercise self-control. No one else can do so for them. Rahul Gandhi may not be up to the mark as an MP. People should have thought about it when they voted for him. If a national leader is elected, he may not be able to spend all the time in his constituency,” he said.  

Kanam, however, insisted that there’s no reason to link the vandalism with the enforcement directorate’s case against Rahul. The ED case is the result of his own doings, said Kanam.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF SFI CPI
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp