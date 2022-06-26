Rein in SFI or LDF will pay heavy price: CPI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SFI vandalism at Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad has drawn severe flak from the CPI. While party state secretary Kanam Rajendran termed the attack unbecoming of a democratic system, party assistant secretary Prakash Babu warned that if SFI is not reined in, the LDF may end up paying a high price in the future.

Responding to mediapersons’ questions on Saturday, Kanam said political issues cannot be resolved by vandalising party offices. Such undemocratic protests must not be tolerated.

“Political parties and affiliated outfits should exercise self-control. No one else can do so for them. Rahul Gandhi may not be up to the mark as an MP. People should have thought about it when they voted for him. If a national leader is elected, he may not be able to spend all the time in his constituency,” he said.

Kanam, however, insisted that there’s no reason to link the vandalism with the enforcement directorate’s case against Rahul. The ED case is the result of his own doings, said Kanam.