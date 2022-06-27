A village in Kasaragod comes together to save street dog

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Shopkeepers and cab drivers of Chullikkara village in Kasaragod’s Kodom-Bellur grama panchayat, have been awaiting the return of Muthumani. “We are told she is recovering and will return in a couple of days,” said Raju Chooranolikkal, who drives a pickup.

Muthumani is an Indian pariah dog that roams the streets of Chullikkara. She recently underwent surgery at the government veterinary hospital at Trikaripur 40km away to get a mammary gland tumour weighing 5kg removed.

The best part: Everyone, from the people and veterinary surgeon to the district panchayat president, came together to ensure the surgery was a success. Every year, Muthumani gives birth and people take away the pups. Three months ago, she gave birth to two pups.

“Soon, we noticed swelling near her breasts. In a week, it got very large,” said Raju. The residents took her to the veterinary hospital in Rajapuram where the doctor sucked the fluid out using a syringe. However, the swelling returned in a week.

“We then called Dr Muraleedharan,” said Raveendran Kottody, a resident, referring to senior veterinary surgeon A Muraleedharan who worked in Rajapuram earlier. Meanwhile, with no post-operative care facility and the expensive absorbable sutures in limited supply, vets said they would take up Muthumani’s case only if people sponsored the sutures.

Soon, people took up the dog’s case with district panchayat president Baby Balakrishnan when she came to Chullikkara. The district panchayat coordinates the animal birth control (ABC) centre from the Trikaripur hospital . Baby asked Dr Muraleedharan to refer the case there.

A vehicle from the ABC centre came and took Muthumani away. Dr Fabin M Paily performed the surgery. “He is the district’s super surgeon, always available for an emergency. He has a safe pair of hands,” said Dr Muraleedharan.

Muthumani has regained her health, says surgeon

Senior veterinary surgeon Dr A Muraleedharan said the tumour had been bending Muthumani’s back and making her frail. “She is now recovering at the ABC centre’s shelter in Trikaripur veterinary hospital. She has regained her health and is ready to go,” he said.