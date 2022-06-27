STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NRI kidnapped and beaten to death in Kerala after he was forced to return from Dubai

Police have two persons in custody, a friend and the owner of the car in which Siddik's body was dumped in front of a private hospital at Bandiyod in Uppala Friday night.

Published: 27th June 2022 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARAGOD: A non-resident Indian was kidnapped and killed by a gang soon after he was forced to return from Dubai, said Kasaragod police.

The deceased has been identified as Aboobacker Siddik, a native of Mugu in Kumbla.

Siddik might have been killed after some financial dealings went wrong, said Kasaragod DySP P Balakrishnan.

CCTV footage from the hospital show two persons dropping the body and speeding away in a car.

Balakrishnan said Siddik might have died of a heart attack after he was severely beaten. "There are blue welts on the soles of his feet and buttocks from caning. There are no other wounds on his body," he said.

The body has been shifted to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

On Friday, Siddik's brother Anwar and a relative Ansar were kidnapped from their village in Paivalike. Police said the gang used Ansar and Anwar as leverage to force Siddik to return to Kasaragod.

On Sunday afternoon, he landed at Mangaluru International Airport and reached home at Mogu. The gang kidnapped him and released Anwar and Ansar.

Anwar and Ansar were also assaulted and are now being treated in a hospital in Mangaluru.

Around 9 pm, Siddik's body was dumped in front of the private hospital in Bandiyod. Doctors said Siddik might have died at least 30 minutes before he was dropped there.

Police said they have three names and the investigation is now revolving around them.

