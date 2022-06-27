STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Writer Chowalloor Krishnankutty passes away

A recipient of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi and Kerala Sahitya Akademi awards, Krishnankutty also served as the vice-chairman of the Kerala Kalamandalam.

Writer, lyricist and scenarist Chowalloor Krishnankutty. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  Writer, lyricist and scenarist Chowalloor Krishnankutty passed away at a private hospital in Thrissur on Sunday night. He was 86. A recipient of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi and Kerala Sahitya Akademi awards, Krishnankutty also served as the vice-chairman of the Kerala Kalamandalam.

He has penned hundreds of devotional songs. The song Oru neramengilum, from the album Thulasi Theertham is the most popular of his lyrics. Krishnankutty acted in the film Maram directed by Yusafali Kecheri. He also wrote the dialogues for the movie Sargam.

Born in the Chowalloor Variyath family, which was closely associated with the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple and the Chowalloor Mahadeva temple, Krishnankutty was an ardent devotee. He started out as a journalist and served the All India Radio’s Kozhikode station as an artist for two years. He was also a percussionist.

Born to Sankunni Varrier and Parukutty Varasyar on September 10, 1936, Krishnankutty began his career as a sub-editor with the daily ‘Navajeevan’, started by literary critic and former education minister Joseph Mundassery. 

In 1966, he assumed charge as the editor of the daily ‘Swatantra Mandapam’, published by Guruvayur. Later, he joined Malayala Manorama and retired as an assistant editor in 2004. He became a lyricist by writing the famous song ‘Swapnadanam njan tudarunnu’ for the movie Thulabharamin 1975.  He is survived by his wife Saraswathi Varasyar and children Usha and Unnikrishnan.

