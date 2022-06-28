STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cardinal Alencherry attends Vellappally Natesan’s dinner

The cardinal arrived around 7pm and after three hours of discussion and dinner, he returned to Kochi around 10pm.

Published: 28th June 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan with Cardinal Mar George Alancherry (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a curious development, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala, visited SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan at the latter’s residence and attended dinner hosted by him on Sunday.

The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam represents the Hindu Ezhava community, which accounts for 27% of Kerala’s population. The meeting assumes significance as both the communities had been at odds for years after a priest alleged that Ezhava boys were luring away Christian girls.

The cardinal arrived around 7pm and after three hours of discussion and dinner, he returned to Kochi around 10pm. While the Church authorities were tight-lipped about the visit, Vellappally told TNIE that it was a friendly visit and they discussed issues of common interest. The news about the visit has triggered speculation in the backdrop of the social scenario emerging in the state.

“The cardinal is the leader of a very vibrant community that has made valuable contributions towards social reformation in Kerala by establishing educational institutions and hospitals. I represent a small community which is interested in the welfare of the state. The unity of the Christian community has helped them bargain for their rights and ensure social representation. They are an inspiration for us,” Vellpappally said.

Commenting on the meeting, another  SNDP Yogam leader admitted that the recent developments in the state have inspired the two communities to cooperate to protect their rights.

“The SDPI rally in Alappuzha, in which provocative slogans were raised against the Hindus and Christians, has caused a sense of insecurity among both communities. Forcible conversions in the name of love affair, the decline in Christian population, etc have caused concern among the Christian community,’ he said.

Comments

