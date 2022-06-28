Mediapersons stopped from talking to Opposition leader; Speaker says, no ban

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The entry of mediapersons to the offices of ministers and the Opposition leader was restricted by the watch and ward on the first day of the fifth session of the legislative assembly on Monday, triggering a controversy. However, Speaker MB Rajesh clarified later that there was no media ban in the assembly.

He said he had corrected the mistakes made by the watch and ward and had given appropriate instructions.

It was also alleged in the morning during the protest in the assembly that the visuals provided by Sabha TV to the media were censored. The footage of the protest by the Opposition members was not handed over to the press.

Later, a clarification came from the speaker’s office saying that it was a mistake from the part of the watch and ward.However, Rajesh said all mediapersons having passes were allowed to enter the assembly and the protest visuals could not be aired on Sabha TV as per the assembly rules. Rajesh said he had instructed the watch and ward not to restrict any mediapersons, but the camera crew members were allowed only in certain places.

“It is true that there was confusion in the beginning. When I came to know about that, I sent my press secretary to tell mediapersons that there were no such curbs. But media twisted the confusion by airing news that they were restricted in House,” Rajesh said in the ‘Meet the Press’ programme on Monday.

‘SABHA TV NOT FOR AIRING PROTESTS’

Speaker M B Rajesh said the assembly proceedings are made available through Sabha TV. “We can’t allow cameras to be kept at all places. The cameras are always allowed only in the media room. Both the ruling front and Opposition staged protests, but Sabha TV had not shown any of these. Sabha TV is for airing the assembly proceedings and not to air the protests and rule violations. Sabha TV is modelled on the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV. The Opposition leader did not ask for the mike, so he was not shown on TV,” he said.

UDF demands action against ‘media censoring’

T’Puram: UDF parliamentary party secretary P C Vishnunath on Monday sent a letter to Speaker M B Rajesh demanding action against those responsible for enforcing a media ban in the assembly and media censoring. Though the speaker later in the day claimed that there was no news censoring, the Opposition has sought action.