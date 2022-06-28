STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pinarayi flays Congress' ‘silence’ on arrests of RB Sreekumar, Teesta Setalvad

He said the fear of losing Hindu votes had prompted the Congress to adopt such a stance.

Published: 28th June 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flayed the Congress for its ‘silence’ over the arrest of social activist Teesta Setalvad and retired IPS officer RB Sreekumar on charges of forgery in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots cases.

Pinarayi said the Congress was “crawling on its knees due to its fear of BJP”. He asked the UDF constituents, especially the Muslim League, to be wary of the Congress’ weakness to take on the Sangh Parivar. The CM reminded that the duo were arrested on the anniversary of the 1975 Emergency. He said it was an attempt to frighten anti-BJP forces and send out a message that this will be the outcome if anyone speaks out against the Sangh Parivar.

“The Congress could have held at least a token protest against the arrests. But why was it not done?” asked Pinarayi. He also reminded that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi did not visit Zakia Jafri, the widow of former Congress MP Ashan Jafir who was killed in the 2002 riots. The CM said Rahul Gandhi was busy visiting temples during the last Gujarat assembly elections and was silent about the 2002 riots. He said the fear of losing Hindu votes had prompted the Congress to adopt such a stance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Teesta Setalvad RB Sreekumar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp