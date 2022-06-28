Pinarayi flays Congress' ‘silence’ on arrests of RB Sreekumar, Teesta Setalvad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flayed the Congress for its ‘silence’ over the arrest of social activist Teesta Setalvad and retired IPS officer RB Sreekumar on charges of forgery in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots cases.

Pinarayi said the Congress was “crawling on its knees due to its fear of BJP”. He asked the UDF constituents, especially the Muslim League, to be wary of the Congress’ weakness to take on the Sangh Parivar. The CM reminded that the duo were arrested on the anniversary of the 1975 Emergency. He said it was an attempt to frighten anti-BJP forces and send out a message that this will be the outcome if anyone speaks out against the Sangh Parivar.

“The Congress could have held at least a token protest against the arrests. But why was it not done?” asked Pinarayi. He also reminded that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi did not visit Zakia Jafri, the widow of former Congress MP Ashan Jafir who was killed in the 2002 riots. The CM said Rahul Gandhi was busy visiting temples during the last Gujarat assembly elections and was silent about the 2002 riots. He said the fear of losing Hindu votes had prompted the Congress to adopt such a stance.