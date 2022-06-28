STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vijay Babu arrest: Justice Kunhikrishnan differs with bail order

Says legality of order has to be decided by a Division Bench, directs registry to place matter before Chief Justice

Published: 28th June 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-producer Vijay Babu being taken for quizzing to the Thevara police station on Monday  | A Sanesh

Actor-producer Vijay Babu being taken for quizzing to the Thevara police station on Monday  | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Disagreeing with another High Court single judge’s finding -- while granting actor-producer Vijay Babu bail in a rape case -- that an application for pre-arrest bail can be filed even by a person residing outside the country, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan on Monday said the legality of the bail order has to be decided by a Division Bench.

“This court has got ample powers to refuse bail because the power under Section 438 CrPC itself is a discretionary jurisdiction. Such persons need not be invited to the country by a court of law invoking the powers of interim bail under section 438 CrPC is my considered opinion,” Justice Kunhikrishnan said.

The court then directed the registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice to pass appropriate orders. The Division Bench has to decide the legal question on issuing a directive not to arrest an accused and also on entertaining the anticipatory bail plea of an accused who had gone abroad after the registration of a crime, Justice Kunhikrishnan said.

He issued the order while considering an anticipatory bail plea by Tiruvalla native Anu Mathew, who is working as a teacher in Kuwait and has been charged under the Pocso Act. Deferring with Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas who had directed the police not to arrest Vijay on his return from abroad,

Justice Kunhikrishnan observed: “I am in respectful disagreement with the observation of the judge. When in Shafi’s case this court had clearly stated that an application under Section 438 of CrPC cannot be filed before this court by an accused sitting in a foreign country, the Single Judge ought not have decided the matter without referring the same to the Division Bench.”

A reading of section 438 CrPC will show that the court has no power to restrict the arrest of an accused during investigation, Justice Kunhikrishnan said. “If the court feels that an accused deserves pre-arrest bail, an interim bail can be granted under Section 438 (1) of CrPC. If,” he observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Babu sexual assault
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp