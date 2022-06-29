Actor assault case: Court dismisses plea to cancel Dileep’s bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a setback for the prosecution, the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court on Tuesday dismissed its petition seeking to cancel the bail granted to actor Dileep in the 2017 actor assault case.



Dismissing the plea in the open court, Judge Honey Varghese directed the prosecution to collect a copy of the order once it is ready. However, the order was not available to the prosecution till evening. Additional public prosecutor K B Sunil Kumar said the prosecution would approach the High Court challenging the order.

“We are yet to receive the copy of the court order. Once we receive it, we will identify the reasons for the dismissal of the petition and approach the High Court without delay,” he said. The dismissal of the prosecution plea is seen as a setback for the police who are currently carrying out a further investigation in the case.

Several evidence collected as part of the further probe, including the statements by director P Balachandrakumar and the audio clips handed over by him to the police, had come under the scrutiny of the court during the hearing on the petition seeking cancellation of Dileep’s bail.

The court held seven sittings and heard both the prosecution and defence sides in detail. The prosecution presented several evidence, including audio clips, before the court to establish that Dileep influenced witnesses and tampered with evidence. It was based on the audio clips and the statements by Balachandrakumar that the police launched further probe.