STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Actor assault case: Court dismisses plea to cancel Dileep’s bail

However, the order was not available to the prosecution till evening. Additional public prosecutor K B Sunil Kumar said the prosecution would approach the High Court challenging the order.

Published: 29th June 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Dileep (File | A Sanesh, EPS)

Malayalam actor Dileep who is a key accused in the actor assault case.(File | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a setback for the prosecution, the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court on Tuesday dismissed its petition seeking to cancel the bail granted to actor Dileep in the 2017 actor assault case.

Dismissing the plea in the open court, Judge Honey Varghese directed the prosecution to collect a copy of the order once it is ready. However, the order was not available to the prosecution till evening. Additional public prosecutor K B Sunil Kumar said the prosecution would approach the High Court challenging the order.

“We are yet to receive the copy of the court order. Once we receive it, we will identify the reasons for the dismissal of the petition and approach the High Court without delay,” he said. The dismissal of the prosecution plea is seen as a setback for the police who are currently carrying out a further investigation in the case.

Several evidence collected as part of the further probe, including the statements by director P Balachandrakumar and the audio clips handed over by him to the police, had come under the scrutiny of the court during the hearing on the petition seeking cancellation of Dileep’s bail.

The court held seven sittings and heard both the prosecution and defence sides in detail.  The prosecution presented several evidence, including audio clips, before the court to establish that Dileep influenced witnesses and tampered with evidence. It was based on the audio clips and the statements by Balachandrakumar that the police launched further probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor assault case Dileep
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp