Father and son drowned in pond in Kerala's Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A father and son were drowned in a pond as he was trying teach his son swimming. According to police, the persons died are PP Shaji (45) of Eachur and his son Jyothiradithya (15).

The incident took place on Wednesday morning as Shaji took his son to Panniyode pond at Vattappoyil, near Eachur in the Kannur district to teach him swimming.

Shaji was the manager of Eachur Cooperative Bank. Fire force and police reached the spot and recovered the bodies of father and son.