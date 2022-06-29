Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns Udaipur beheading incident 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed the Rajasthan beheading incident as a cruel act that has shocked the conscience of humanity. He said the incident shows that growth of religious extremism is the greatest threat to the country.

"The incident goes on to prove that religious fundamentalism will wipe out the last bit of goodness in human beings," Pinarayi said in a statement. He added that the violent act also shows how Hindu fundamentalism encourages Muslim fundamentalism and vice versa.

The Chief Minister said it was time to resolve that the growth of fundamentalism will not be allowed, no matter the religion associated with it. Believers of all religion should realise that fundamentalism is not the answer to fundamentalism and unite to uphold secular values, he appealed.

He also urged religious and community organisations to condem the incident and raise their voice against communalism. "Let's resolve that we will not allow our country to fall into the hands of communal forces and will stand united to protect unity and peace," Pinarayi appealed.

Two persons beheaded a 40-year-old man in broad daylight at his tailoring shop in a market in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city on Tuesday, after an exchange of a series of inflammatory social media posts over the past few days.