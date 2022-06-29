STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns Udaipur beheading incident 

The Chief Minister said it was time to resolve that the growth of fundamentalism will not be allowed, no matter the religion associated with it.

Published: 29th June 2022 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief  Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed the Rajasthan beheading incident as a cruel act that has shocked the conscience of humanity. He said the incident shows that growth of religious extremism is the greatest threat to the country. 

"The incident goes on to prove that religious fundamentalism will wipe out the last bit of goodness in human beings," Pinarayi said in a statement. He added that the violent act also shows how Hindu fundamentalism encourages Muslim fundamentalism and vice versa. 

The Chief Minister said it was time to resolve that the growth of fundamentalism will not be allowed, no matter the religion associated with it. Believers of all religion should realise that fundamentalism is not the answer to fundamentalism and unite to uphold secular values, he appealed. 

ALSO READ | Tailor murder: Prohibitory orders imposed, mobile internet suspended 

He also urged religious and community organisations to condem the incident and raise their voice against communalism. "Let's resolve that we will not allow our country to fall into the hands of communal forces and will stand united to protect unity and peace," Pinarayi appealed. 

Two persons beheaded a 40-year-old man in broad daylight at his tailoring shop in a market in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city on Tuesday, after an exchange of a series of inflammatory social media posts over the past few days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief  Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Rajasthan Beheading incident Religious extremism
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp