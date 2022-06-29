STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nothing much to cheer about Thrikkakara bypoll outcome: KK Shailaja

The Thrikkakara byelection outcome and SFI’s rampage at Rahul Gandhi’s office saw heated debates on the second day of the fifth session of the assembly.

Published: 29th June 2022

Kerala Opposition UDF MLAs seen outside the Assembly on June 27 after boycotting the session in protest against the SFI's attack on Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's office. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thrikkakara byelection outcome and SFI’s rampage at Rahul Gandhi’s office saw heated debates on the second day of the fifth session of the assembly. While CPM’s KK Shailaja termed the UDF’s victory in Thrikkakara as its doom, Congress’ T Siddique said the LDF should learn from the 25,000-plus poll defeat.

If the second day did not see protests from the Opposition except for heated arguments, the first volley came from CPM’s Mattannur legislator Shailaja who claimed that there is nothing much to cheer about Thrikkakara victory. But at the same time, she maintained that it was a stronghold of the UDF.

She blamed the Opposition for not condemning the way in which two Youth Congress workers had held a protest inside the aircraft against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

