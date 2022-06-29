STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stone laying of national highway projects in Kerala postponed

Published: 29th June 2022 06:21 AM

National Highways Authority of India

National Highways Authority of India. (Photo | Twitter/@NHAI_Official)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The foundation stone laying ceremony of 12 national highway projects worth Rs 40,453 crore extending over 403 kilometres in the state, which was scheduled on Thursday, has been postponed. Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was to inaugurate the function.

The function was postponed due to the tight schedule of the Union minister. Sources said that Gadkari is in Maharashtra to solve the political turmoil prevailing there. However, the construction works will go on as usual, sources said. The new date will be announced later.

Union ministers, chief minister, ministers, MPs and MLAs of various constituencies in the state were invited to the function as it is a major infrastructure project in the state. The function was scheduled to be held at the convention centre at the Sports Hub at Karyavattom at 11,30 am on Thursday. "The event has been postponed. But the work on NH projects is being carried out without any interruption. So when the minister gets time, a formal inaugural function will be conducted later," a top official said.

