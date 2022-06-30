STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Daily Covid cases cross 4,800-mark in Kerala, Veena George calls for vigil

Health Minister Veena George reviewed the Covid situation in the state on Wednesday and gave directives to district officers to strengthen vigil.

Published: 30th June 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

People roam around freely on the SM Street in Kozhikode without wearing masks on Wednesday. Though the government has issued stringent norms, they have not been enforced | E Gokul

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George reviewed the Covid situation in the state on Wednesday and gave directives to district officers to strengthen vigil. She directed them to give special focus on Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, where over 1,000 cases were reported on Tuesday.
The state reported over 4,800 new Covid cases and seven deaths on Wednesday.

Apart from Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, Alappuzha also reported close to 1,000 new cases. However, the minister said there was no cause for concern. “The number of people seeking treatment in hospitals for Covid and ICU admission is low.

The disease becomes severe in elderly, those with comorbidities and those who have not taken vaccines. They should be more careful,” said Veena.

According to her, only 1,285 people are under treatment in hospitals while 239 people are in ICUs and 42 are on ventilator support. The state has around 28,000 active cases. Seeking the support of the public in preventing the spread of infection, the minister said the government could not prolong restrictions including lockdown.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 COVID cases Veena George
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp