Daily Covid cases cross 4,800-mark in Kerala, Veena George calls for vigil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George reviewed the Covid situation in the state on Wednesday and gave directives to district officers to strengthen vigil. She directed them to give special focus on Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, where over 1,000 cases were reported on Tuesday.

The state reported over 4,800 new Covid cases and seven deaths on Wednesday.

Apart from Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, Alappuzha also reported close to 1,000 new cases. However, the minister said there was no cause for concern. “The number of people seeking treatment in hospitals for Covid and ICU admission is low.

The disease becomes severe in elderly, those with comorbidities and those who have not taken vaccines. They should be more careful,” said Veena.

According to her, only 1,285 people are under treatment in hospitals while 239 people are in ICUs and 42 are on ventilator support. The state has around 28,000 active cases. Seeking the support of the public in preventing the spread of infection, the minister said the government could not prolong restrictions including lockdown.