STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Islamic law that advocates beheading being taught in madrasas: Kerala Guv Arif Khan

The governor said that children are prone to be influenced or indoctrinated in madrasas and demanded that what is taught in such institutions should be examined.

Published: 30th June 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ( File Photo)

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming down heavily on the kind of education being imparted in madrasas, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said Islamic law, that advocates beheading as a punishment for blasphemy, is being taught in Muslim religious schools.

He was speaking to reporters who sought his reaction to the incident in which a 40-year-old man was beheaded in broad daylight in Rajasthan after an exchange of a series of inflammatory social media posts. “The Muslim law does not come from Quran. It was written by individuals during the time of empire (sic) and it provides for beheading. This law is taught in the madrasas to the children,” Khan said.

The governor said that children are prone to be influenced or indoctrinated in madrasas and demanded that what is taught in such institutions should be examined. He added that it was the right of every child to receive broad-based education till the age of 14. “Till the age of 14, you cannot give a child specialised education,” the governor added. He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the ‘Janabodhan’ campaign against alcohol and drug abuse.

Pinarayi condemns Udaipur incident
T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed the Rajasthan beheading incident as a cruel act that has shocked the conscience of humanity. He said the incident shows that the growth of religious extremism is the greatest threat to the country.  “The incident goes on to prove that religious fundamentalism will wipe out the last bit of goodness in human beings,” he said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
beheading madrasa Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp