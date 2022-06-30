Islamic law that advocates beheading being taught in madrasas: Kerala Guv Arif Khan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming down heavily on the kind of education being imparted in madrasas, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said Islamic law, that advocates beheading as a punishment for blasphemy, is being taught in Muslim religious schools.

He was speaking to reporters who sought his reaction to the incident in which a 40-year-old man was beheaded in broad daylight in Rajasthan after an exchange of a series of inflammatory social media posts. “The Muslim law does not come from Quran. It was written by individuals during the time of empire (sic) and it provides for beheading. This law is taught in the madrasas to the children,” Khan said.

The governor said that children are prone to be influenced or indoctrinated in madrasas and demanded that what is taught in such institutions should be examined. He added that it was the right of every child to receive broad-based education till the age of 14. “Till the age of 14, you cannot give a child specialised education,” the governor added. He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the ‘Janabodhan’ campaign against alcohol and drug abuse.

Pinarayi condemns Udaipur incident

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed the Rajasthan beheading incident as a cruel act that has shocked the conscience of humanity. He said the incident shows that the growth of religious extremism is the greatest threat to the country. “The incident goes on to prove that religious fundamentalism will wipe out the last bit of goodness in human beings,” he said