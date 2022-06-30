Kerala Catholic priest sends sleazy video to WhatsApp group of women and nuns; faces music 

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A catholic priest in Kerala has landed in trouble after he sent a sleazy video clipping to a WhatsApp group comprising women and nuns.

The priest of the Mananthavady diocese sent the video to the 'Mathruvedi' WhatsApp group. Shocked by the contents of the video, members of the group have lodged a complaint with the Bishop.

According to the complaint, father Sebastian Keezheth had sent the sleazy video clipping to the group which comprises housewives and nuns. Vicar of Adakkathode Church, Fr Sebastian is also the director of Mathruvedi, an organisation of the Church, for the women and nuns.

The video was sent to the group which has more than 400 women as its members. Since the complaint had reached the headquarters, the father was removed by Mananthavady diocese, from official responsibilities. The Diocese also has formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident. Once the committee conducts enquiry and provides more evidence regarding the priest’s act, more actions would be taken against him.

Meanwhile, Fr Sebastian has said that the video was accidentally forwarded to the group.