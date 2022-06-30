STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

NTPC taps solar power with floating plant

The state is abundant with waterbodies and there is immense space to set up floats to generate green energy.

Published: 30th June 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

The floating solar power plant of NTPC in Kayamkulam | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: When state governments prefer hydroelectric power projects though these involve destruction of hundreds of acres of forest land and eviction of people, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has set up a floating solar power plant at Kayamkulam without causing environmental hazards.

With the commissioning of the 92-MW solar power generation unit in the waterbodies of the Rajiv Gandhi Combined Cycle Power Project (RGCCPP) of NTPC last Friday, the corporation is planning to expand its production capacity.  Naresh Anand, NTPC regional executive director who visited the company on Tuesday, held discussions with the unit management about the possibility of the expansion and directed them to prepare a plan to set up more generating units.

“The corporation is keen on exploring more green energy production sources and the main focus is on solar energy,” said Anand Malak, NTPC AGM (solar).“The executive director has asked us to submit a report on the possibility of expanding solar power generation from the Kayamkulam unit premises. Here is enough waterbody in the corporation land and it can be used to set up the floats to generate more power. At the same time, NTPC is also willing to set up power generation units in lands belonging to other entities.

The state is abundant with waterbodies and there is immense space to set up floats to generate green energy. But the main drawback is the storage for the energy produced from solar panels. Huge batteries are needed to store and it involves a huge investment. Now, the corporation is transmitting energy to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) grid. If there is such a facility, it can be used at anytime, bringing an added advantage,” Anand said.

“The Kayamkulam unit is the biggest floating solar power generation unit in the country at present. It has been set up in around 450 acres and the 92 MW generated by it is sufficient to light up around 26,000 households everyday. It can reduce the CO2 emission of 1,73,000 tonnes every year,” said Deepna Mehta, DGM, corporate communications.

KSEB purchases power from the floating solar station at `3.16 per unit. The project was completed at a cost of `465 crore. A total of 2.16 lakh solar panels are mounted on floaters.  The NTPC proposed the project as an alternative when the debate on the need for Athirappilly hydroelectric project raged in the state in 2015-17. It has proved to be a huge success now.

The Athirappilly project would have seen the destruction of more than 340 acres of virgin forest land and displacement of thousands of forest dwellers, besides harming ecology. TheChalakudy river would also havebeen affected had the project been implemented. The state government put it on hold after stiff resistance from environmentalists and forest communities.

A comparison

NTPC Kayamkulam project
Capacity: 92 MW, Project cost: Rs 465 crore
Area utilised: 450 acres,
Environmental impact: Nil,
Forest destroyed: Nil
People affected: Nil
Reduction in CO2 emission:
1,73,000 tonnes per year
Waterbody remaining with NTPC: 450 acres

Athirappilly hydroelectric project
Capacity: 163 MW
Project cost: Rs 1,000 crore
(estimated in 2010)
Area needed: 340 acres
Environmental impact: Destruction of fauna and flora
People affected: Displacement of hundreds of forest dwellers
Reduction of CO2 emission: Nil (destruction of forest will increase CO2 emission)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
solar power NTPC Kerala Kayamkulam
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp