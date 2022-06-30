NTPC taps solar power with floating plant

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: When state governments prefer hydroelectric power projects though these involve destruction of hundreds of acres of forest land and eviction of people, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has set up a floating solar power plant at Kayamkulam without causing environmental hazards.

With the commissioning of the 92-MW solar power generation unit in the waterbodies of the Rajiv Gandhi Combined Cycle Power Project (RGCCPP) of NTPC last Friday, the corporation is planning to expand its production capacity. Naresh Anand, NTPC regional executive director who visited the company on Tuesday, held discussions with the unit management about the possibility of the expansion and directed them to prepare a plan to set up more generating units.

“The corporation is keen on exploring more green energy production sources and the main focus is on solar energy,” said Anand Malak, NTPC AGM (solar).“The executive director has asked us to submit a report on the possibility of expanding solar power generation from the Kayamkulam unit premises. Here is enough waterbody in the corporation land and it can be used to set up the floats to generate more power. At the same time, NTPC is also willing to set up power generation units in lands belonging to other entities.

The state is abundant with waterbodies and there is immense space to set up floats to generate green energy. But the main drawback is the storage for the energy produced from solar panels. Huge batteries are needed to store and it involves a huge investment. Now, the corporation is transmitting energy to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) grid. If there is such a facility, it can be used at anytime, bringing an added advantage,” Anand said.

“The Kayamkulam unit is the biggest floating solar power generation unit in the country at present. It has been set up in around 450 acres and the 92 MW generated by it is sufficient to light up around 26,000 households everyday. It can reduce the CO2 emission of 1,73,000 tonnes every year,” said Deepna Mehta, DGM, corporate communications.

KSEB purchases power from the floating solar station at `3.16 per unit. The project was completed at a cost of `465 crore. A total of 2.16 lakh solar panels are mounted on floaters. The NTPC proposed the project as an alternative when the debate on the need for Athirappilly hydroelectric project raged in the state in 2015-17. It has proved to be a huge success now.

The Athirappilly project would have seen the destruction of more than 340 acres of virgin forest land and displacement of thousands of forest dwellers, besides harming ecology. TheChalakudy river would also havebeen affected had the project been implemented. The state government put it on hold after stiff resistance from environmentalists and forest communities.

A comparison

NTPC Kayamkulam project

Capacity: 92 MW, Project cost: Rs 465 crore

Area utilised: 450 acres,

Environmental impact: Nil,

Forest destroyed: Nil

People affected: Nil

Reduction in CO2 emission:

1,73,000 tonnes per year

Waterbody remaining with NTPC: 450 acres

Athirappilly hydroelectric project

Capacity: 163 MW

Project cost: Rs 1,000 crore

(estimated in 2010)

Area needed: 340 acres

Environmental impact: Destruction of fauna and flora

People affected: Displacement of hundreds of forest dwellers

Reduction of CO2 emission: Nil (destruction of forest will increase CO2 emission)