To teach Muthuvan tribal students, teachers opt for their language

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Having realised that the Muthuvan tribal community students in the lower primary school at Edamalakkudy in Idukki district are finding it tough to follow classes in Malayalam, the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) has developed a programme which enables them to learn lessons in their own language. Malayalam letters will be taught in parallel, mostly using reading cards.

SSK came up the move after after a teacher associated with the programme visited the school for praveshanotsavam on June 1. It was just a routine visit, but when she started asking the students their names, the entire mood of the class changed.

“The students didn’t understand what I was asking. You can’t blame them as they don’t follow Malayalam. The children didn’t even come forward to collect the school bags which we had taken there as gifts. They didn’t know what they were for,” she said.

“So, we urged a few parents who had come over to the school to speak about the issues their children were facing. They were reluctant initially, but after much cajoling, a mother said she wants her child to read and write but doesn’t want to push further. The mother had dropped out of school in class one itself,” said the teacher. “Muthuvans have a language of their own, but no script. Also, their customs, rituals and festivals are different. Hence, it’s very tough to teach the children, even if it’s about Onam,” she said.

Three teachers, including two who are well versed in Muthuvan language, will be in charge of the programme. Its trial run will be held at a school in Pallanadu, Marayoor, from July 8 to 10.

“On hearing about the three-day programme at Marayoor, the general education department has contacted us and said that a similar situation is being faced in five other schools elsewhere in the district,” the teacher said. According to her, a student would be able to read Malayalam after 15 classes. A biweekly meeting will review the progress. Around 150 students in Idukki district will benefit from the programme. Malappuram district has another Muthuvan community, but their language is different. “A different study material has to be prepared for them,” added the teacher.