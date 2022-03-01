Denied access to bank accounts online, Russian tourists in Kerala feel the pinch

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ouster of Russia from the global bank payments system, SWIFT, had some unexpected casualties in Kerala too as around 100 Russian tourists in Kovalam suddenly found themselves in a spot with access denied to their bank accounts. However, Russian authorities asked them to apply for a new credit card as a crisis management solution.

Russia was cut off from the Belgium-based Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Many small groups of Russian tourists, who began holidaying in India before the start of the war, are now at Kovalam and Varkala. They are worried. “My visa is expiring on March 5. I have not been able to do online banking since Sunday. I’m left with little money in my hand,” said a 40-year-old Russian woman tourist.

A top official working at Kudankulam nuclear power plant at Tirunelveli, TN, also confirmed he is unable to operate his salary account. He too has been advised to change his bank and open a new account online. Russian couple Daniel and Anaya, both engineers from St Petersburg, shared their apprehension. “We reached India almost two months ago. Our families are nervous,” said Daniel.

As airlines cancel tickets, Russians approach tour operators seeking help

A tour operator in Kovalam told TNIE that Russian tourists are approaching him for a solution. “Air tickets of majority of them were cancelled by their respective airlines and the airfare was credited to their bank accounts. Inability to access bank account has added to their misery.

But Russian contact points have asked them to apply for a new credit card online as a solution,” he said. Russian honorary consulate in Thiruvananthapuram has been flooded with enquiries from tourists. Meanwhile, the Foreign Regional Information Office (FRRO) in Thiruvananthapuram has taken steps to issue a permit as the validity of the visa of Ukrainian tourist Mariya Semenyuk --- currently stuck at Kovalam --- has expired and that of many Russian tourists is getting over in the coming days.

But the decision to charge $100 per renewal of visa has drawn flak. “Even during the pandemic, the tourists stuck in Thiruvananthapuram could get the permit for free. Now there is no flight and a war is on. Still the FRRO has not shown any mercy to the tourists even when they are facing financial difficulties,” a tourism industry source told TNIE.