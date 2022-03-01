STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark: Ailing VS Achuthanandan to miss CPM state conference

This is the first time VS is missing the CPM state conference and his absence has literally turned the meet to Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark.

Published: 01st March 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Senior CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: VS Achuthanandan, the only surviving member among the 32 leaders who walked out of the CPI Central Committee in 1964 and floated the CPM, will miss the party state conference beginning here on Tuesday. Age and poor health have rendered the 98-year-old warhorse bedridden forcing him to stay away from the meet.

Express Photo

This is the first time VS is missing the CPM state conference and his absence has literally turned the meet to Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark. He might have lost most of the battles he led within the party. He might have been sidelined and marginalised like no other senior leader before or after him.

Yet, the two letters, VS, was the focal point of the CPM state conferences for long. Though somewhat dwarfed by the presence of E M S Namboodiripad and A K Gopalan in the early years, VS came out of their shadow and emerged tall in the 1980s and 90s.

All state conferences in the last three decades revolved around him. His firm stand against revisionism in the CPM sparked off heated debates while his rigid attitude triggered frictions that led to factionalism within the party.

Despite losing battles to gain control over the party on many occasions, VS succeeded in hogging limelight during the triennial meets, with all discussions and media reports hovering around his actions and utterances as well as those criticising him. However, VS is keeping himself updated on the events at the state meet, his son V A Arunkumar said in an FB post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VS Achuthanandan CPI CPM
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp