Steps taken to bring Indians back from Ukraine: Centre to Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that steps were being taken to ensure the safety and repatriation of all Indians from Ukraine.

“The ministry of external affairs has compiled the details of more than 19,000 Indians and steps are being taken to repatriate them free of cost,” Assistant Solicitor-General S Manu told the court.

The Central government made the submission on a petition filed by the Kerala High Court Advocates Association and a lawyer couple, seeking a directive to the Union ministry to take steps for repatriating Keralite students stranded in Ukraine.