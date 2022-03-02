184 Keralites brought back, Pinarayi asks Malayalis to leave Kyiv

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Keralites in Ukraine to take note of Indian Embassy’s direction to leave Kyiv. He asked them to follow the directions — to take a train or any other transportation to move out of the capital city.

As many as 53 Keralite students came back to India from Ukraine on Tuesday. Of them, 41 have reached Kerala. Of the total 53 students, 47 landed at the New Delhi airport and six at Mumbai. So far, 184 Malayali students have returned to the country through Operation Ganga Mission.

A statement from the state government said 47 students landed in Delhi on Tuesday noon via Indigo flights from Bucharest and Budapest. Of them, eleven were taken to the Kannur airport, 20 to Kochi airport and 16 to Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The state government has made arrangements to take students arriving at Delhi airport to Kerala as per availability of tickets. Norka-Roots is operating a 24-hour control room for students in Ukraine and their parents. The toll free number is 1800-425-3939.