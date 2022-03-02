Capitalist shift! CPM woos private investments to Kerala

Anil S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Choosing pragmatism over ideology in its keenness to defend the only remaining red citadel in the country, CPM in Kerala has hinted at a major policy shift calling for an all-out effort to attract private investment in the state, including in education sector.

The CPM state conference that began in Kochi on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious plan with a two-pronged approach. On one side, the Left government in the state is to go on an aggressive pro-investment spree, while on the other, the party will woo more minorities especially those from Muslim community into its fold.

The vision document on creation of a ‘New Kerala’, presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, talks about a new developmental perspective that revolves around private investment, including opening doors to private universities in the state. The party which once opposed private capital is obviously moving closer to attract the same.

“The document lays specific focus on three sectors - welfare and livelihood, infrastructure development and knowledge economy. Drastic measures are needed in the higher education sector. Though the document does not spell it out, it’s evident that the party will have to accept setting up of private universities in the state,” said sources.

Research institutions should be set up in government cooperative and private sectors, said the development document which also stressed the need for linking higher educational institutions with production sector. The document will come up for detailed discussion on Thursday. The work report called for measures to woo minorities, especially the Muslim community, and the middle class to the party fold.

Steps on to strengthen mass base

The report, presented by state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, observed that minorities are drifting closer to the party. It also stressed on the need for steps to strengthen the CPM’s mass base. Interestingly, unlike last time, the CPM is not talking about expanding the Left Front’s mass base.

While stating that LDF expansion is not of immediate interest, Kodiyeri made it clear that the party is not in for any truck with the Muslim League. However, it will continue to woo the Muslim community. “The CPM lays utmost importance to strengthen party’s influence among the masses. Though CPM is the biggest party in the state now, it’s not yet the party of the majority.

Urgent focus is needed in this direction,” said Kodiyeri. Even in the 2021 assembly polls, the LDF couldn’t win the vote share of 49% that it garnered in 2006. The work report is highly critical of both majority and minority communalism. While opposing Hindutva forces, the party cadre should also be keen to resist the extremist elements taking root in religious minorities.

“Attempts to destroy the state’s secular fabric by creating communal polarisation by the RSS should be opposed. Similarly moves by forces like Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI should be resisted. The party views it seriously,” said Kodiyeri. Over-emphasis on identity politics among certain sections like the Dalits too found a mention in the report.